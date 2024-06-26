MIA SWART: SA should step up and help the people of Sudan
The country has to show it is serious about supporting accountability for atrocities committed there
26 June 2024 - 11:34
Naledi Pandor resigned as international relations & co-operation minister last week. President Cyril Ramaphosa should now think carefully about how to fill this important portfolio.
While Pandor made great strides in showing support and solidarity for Palestine from the beginning of the Gaza war, other conflicts equally deserving of attention have been neglected by SA. One such conflict is the latest civil war in Sudan between the two main factions of the military regime, which started in April 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.