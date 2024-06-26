MAMOKETE LIJANE: Much remains to be done to reverse malaise of SA’s past decade
Risks and opportunities are embedded in the GNU transition, and financial markets reflect it
26 June 2024 - 05:00
Vladimir Lenin famously said “there are decades when nothing happens; and weeks when decades happen”. The period we are living through might not be the weeks in which decades happen, but it does feel as if we have had a few weeks in which years happened.
The coming months will be interesting as SA moves from ANC dominance to a coalition arrangement. Embedded in this transition are risks and opportunities, and financial markets reflect this. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.