STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: SA’s new cloud policy could be a game-changer
Plan fosters use of cloud computing to improve service delivery and boost growth
At end-May, communications minister Mondli Gungubele released the final iteration of the national cloud and data policy. The department of communications & digital technologies’ comprehensive framework encourages the use of cloud computing to improve the delivery of government services and boost socioeconomic growth through efficient data management and use.
The strategy adopts practical measures to move SA into a new era of digital innovation while also resolving current concerns. Key themes include accelerating the development of digital infrastructure, protecting data privacy and security, promoting open data and interoperability, and adopting a cloud-first strategy...
