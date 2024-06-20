PETER BRUCE: DA has work cut out finding common ground with unions
Opposition is easier and the party is going to learn some hard lessons in the GNU
20 June 2024 - 05:00
While parties on the outside make menacing noises and declarations of their own piety, the business of building a government is under way.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, inaugurated yesterday, is going to have to increase the size of his already large cabinet to accommodate the DA and a few small parties, but that’s not necessarily all bad if it means prying Gwede Mantashe’s fingers off either mining or energy, at least one of which needs to be liberated from his mismanagement...
