GUGU LOURIE: MultiChoice diversification could clash with Canal+ focus
Comcast’s stake in Showmax is potentially the biggest problem for the French company
20 June 2024 - 05:00
MultiChoice, led by Calvo Mawela, seems steadfast in transforming the satellite TV service into a tech-centric company. However, this strategy may not align with the intentions of its suitor, Canal+.
The French media giant has offered R125 in cash for every MultiChoice share it does not already own and has invested nearly €1.2bn for a 45.2% stake in the company...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.