STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: How could AI help us reimagine children’s education?
AI can create a more engaging and personalised learning experience
19 June 2024 - 05:00
In an era of rapid technological advances and a global shift towards creativity and innovation, our educational system remains stubbornly rooted in the Industrial Age. Originally designed to produce obedient industrial workers, today’s schools continue to prioritise mass output and control, often at the expense of individuality and originality.
The historical model, organising students into cohorts, rings bells to signal transitions and prioritises conformity over creativity, stifles the independent thought and innovation that modern society demands. ..
