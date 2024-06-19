CHRIS GILMOUR: Persistent Lewis continues to ride out headwinds
Furniture retailer defies sceptics once more with its annual results
19 June 2024 - 05:00
There should be a reference for Lewis Group in the dictionary of persistence. It’s a quality operation that’s been around for 90 years, many of which have been in JSE-listed form.
Though it provides predictable, solid earnings and dividend growth year after year it languishes on a low price to earnings (PE) ratio and offers a high dividend yield...
