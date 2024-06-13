GRACELIN BASKARAN: Sourcing minerals is key to growing electric vehicle sector
13 June 2024 - 05:00
The automotive industry is a key part of SA’s economy. It is a relatively labour-intensive sector that is one of the country’s biggest exporters and is a source of both foreign investment and revenue.
While the government has adopted incentives to develop this downstream industry, it has given little attention to sourcing the minerals required to execute this goal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.