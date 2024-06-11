NEIL MANTHORP: Compelling action keeps flush Indian expats riveted at T20 World Cup
Some among the about 4.5-million American citizens with Asian heritage fork out up to $10,000 for an elite ticket
11 June 2024 - 05:00
As international cricket in Long Island, New York, comes to an end there will be considerable reflection of what was a staggering logistical achievement to build a 34,000-seater stadium from scratch to stage eight matches in the T20 World Cup.
A vast investment was at stake, not just to recoup the $35m spent building the Nassau County venue but to attract a new audience in the US. So much of this tournament doesn’t make obvious sense, but the notion that any of the 34,028 spectators at Sunday’s match between India and Pakistan were “new” supporters was high on the list...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.