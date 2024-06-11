STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: Apple’s AI ascendancy is a force to be reckoned with
Advances at developers conference WWDC 2024 shows its capacity to dominate the AI industry
11 June 2024 - 13:26
Apple has unveiled artificial intelligence (AI) advancements that have the potential to revolutionise industries and competitive advantages at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is taking place this week at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.
For business leaders to achieve their goals of driving future growth, maintaining a competitive advantage and meeting the growing demands of a client base that is tech savvy, it is essential for them to comprehend and implement these technologies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.