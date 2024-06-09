GAVIN RICH: Bulls need to lift their game to prevent all Ireland URC final
09 June 2024 - 15:10
The Bulls will be the only SA team in the United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinals and will have to make a significant lift in performance on what they produced against Benetton to prevent the final being an all Ireland affair.
The Bulls always have a strong chance of winning at Loftus, and will back themselves, but Leinster confirmed with their big win over Ulster in their quarterfinal that they are not messing about at the sharp end of the URC this year and are determined to salve the wounds reopened in the recent Champions Cup final defeat to Toulouse by winning the URC...
