CHRIS THURMAN: The art of politics
Grim pragmatism and quiet optimism are two very different ways of doing politics
06 June 2024 - 15:49
When it became clear that the ANC would lose its parliamentary majority and that the multiparty charter (MPC) was a flop, DA federal chair Helen Zille declared that in coalition talks her party would go with “the least bad option”.
What she meant was: we will agree to a coalition with the ANC to keep out MK and the EFF. But this gave the false impression that it is for the DA to decide, when really, it’s all up to the ANC. Perhaps Zille was just preparing the ground for the DA to retract some of its staunch pre-election positions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.