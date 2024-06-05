MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Well-aged wines remain the wiser option
The fashion of consuming young wines is producing consumers and producers who don’t know how to engage with properly mature ones
05 June 2024 - 05:00
Until the 18th century wine enjoyment — for even the most sophisticated consumers — involved a race against the inevitable deterioration caused by oxygen.
Bottle maturation, as we know it, is the art of retarding this decline, thereby enabling wines with the potential to evolve to achieve a plateau of perfection and remain there for as long as possible...
