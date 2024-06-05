JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: ANC’s assumptions about its purpose and environment are faulty
Elections have shown the beliefs on which the party has been built and is being run no longer fit reality
The ANC is facing the same conundrum that all institutions, including businesses, confront. That is the moment when an institution must take a deep look at itself, the reason for its existence, the environment in which it operates, and make a call on whether it is structured and run in a way that still fits its purpose and the environment.
In the private sector, this is referred to as the theory of business. As the late management guru Peter Drucker once pointed out, businesses reach a point where “the assumptions on which the organisation has been built and is being run no longer fit reality”. As the outcome of the general election last week showed, the ANC is at that point, or has been for some time but has been in denial...
