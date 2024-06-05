ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: New global financial architecture should consider people
The world has changed significantly since 1998, with greater diversity among people and opinions
It seems absurd to turn one’s face away from a world, perceptibly a canvas of Paul Nash’s most shocking depictions of war and destruction captured in The Menin Road of 1919, and focus on something apparently as rarefied as the global or international financial architecture (IFA). As if, then, there is nothing else of concern, the continued unsuitability and dysfunction of this architecture gained attention, again, in May — about three decades after it was first identified as a “thing”.
I beg the indulgence of the reader; never mind the customary polemics and banter, global finance as a cornerstone of historical capitalism has been at the centre of my thinking, learning and work since the end of the Cold War. I make this point only to support my claim that the most recent discussions are somewhat tedious because there has been little movement since at least 1998...
