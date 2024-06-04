NEIL MANTHORP: ICC effort to ‘crack’ US market likely in vain
04 June 2024 - 05:00
New York — One of the great diversions in cricket’s centuries of strange turns is seeing a World Cup being played in New York and as one of eight venues. It is a tremendous, headline-grabbing notion. As with most realities, it is a little different.
For a start the eight scheduled games are actually being played in sleepy Long Island, almost 80km outside the city in a purpose built, pop-up stadium with a capacity of almost 35,000, more than the Wanderers and Lord’s...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.