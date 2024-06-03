Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC should snap out of denial and hold its nose in DA alliance

BL Premium
03 June 2024 - 05:00
by Peter Attard Montalto

Everyone got a good kicking in last week’s elections.

All political parties clearly failed. The “don’t vote party” (those who didn’t register — registration was very weak and underperformed the demographic growth in the past five years — and those who didn’t turn out) won overwhelmingly again. ..

