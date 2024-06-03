ON THE MONEY
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC should snap out of denial and hold its nose in DA alliance
03 June 2024 - 05:00
Everyone got a good kicking in last week’s elections.
All political parties clearly failed. The “don’t vote party” (those who didn’t register — registration was very weak and underperformed the demographic growth in the past five years — and those who didn’t turn out) won overwhelmingly again. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.