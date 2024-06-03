AYABONGA CAWE: Ebrahim Patel leaves legacy of support for the poor
Trade, industry & competition minister is closing the curtain on 15 years of service in the cabinet
03 June 2024 - 05:00
What we think we may know, and what “things actually are”, are often worlds apart. Colombian Nobel prize-winning author Gabriel Garcia Marquez tells us that what also matters in life “is not what happens to you but what you remember and how you remember it”.
As is often the case, elections also present an opportunity for a changing of the guard. And with it an opportunity for “remembering”. That moment, for the trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel, has come, closing the curtain on 15 years of service in the cabinet and the economic cluster...
