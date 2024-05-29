KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Did Google kill search, and will it take news media down with it?
CEO says Google Search will generate its own answers to questions using its AI model Gemini
29 May 2024 - 05:00
There was a seismic shift under our feet this month, and we in the media are still measuring aftershocks and bracing for the dust-cloud winter that follows.
At the Google I/O annual developer conference CEO Sundar Pichai told real and digital audiences that Google Search would soon not just point searchers to information (or ads) but generate its own answers to questions using its artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemini, a feature they are calling AI Overviews. ..
