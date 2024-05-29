JOHN DLUDLU: Unstable ANC means post-election certainty is likely to be short-lived
Party will form the next government with reduced support but it still does not have a ‘good story to tell’
Today’s general election to elect the National Assembly and provincial legislatures has been dubbed the most important and historic. Historic because it marks the 30th anniversary of SA’s transition from apartheid to all-race democracy; important because of high expectations that the free-fall decline of the past 15 years will be arrested by the outcome.
Most polls have predicted a steep fall below the 50% mark for the ANC, which has governed SA and eight of the nine provinces since 1994. The ANC is unpopular. And, yes, its share of votes will decline. But it is not unpopular enough to be dislodged in Wednesday’s election. It will still form the next government...
