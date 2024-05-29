STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: AI’s next chapter is the future of large language models
Primary objective for developers is to enhance reasoning, planning and memory capabilities of these models
29 May 2024 - 05:00
In late 2022, OpenAI released ChatGPT, a ground-breaking achievement in generative artificial intelligence (AI) that sparked a wave of advancements and innovations.
New models from OpenAI, Meta, Google, Microsoft and others, are examples of large language models (LLMs) that use deep learning to generate content, perform analysis, summarise information, and make predictions. These algorithms, often trained on vast data sets, have fundamentally transformed the landscape of content generation and automation...
