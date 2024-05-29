JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA bucks trend of boomerang kids seen in wealthier countries
Moving back with parents isn’t an option for most young South Africans when faced with economic shocks
Latest data from Stats SA suggests that SA has not experienced a socioeconomic change that has been identified in other countries, and most pronounced in the US. That is: adult children returning home to stay with their parents in times of economic and other shocks. The returning young adults are known in the US as the “boomerang kids”.
The growth in the number of households in SA, which has since 2002 far outpaced the growth in population, suggests that despite several socioeconomic shocks, adult children aren’t going back home in times of crisis. That may have to do with SA’s own idiosyncratic conditions...
