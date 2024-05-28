TOM EATON: Flawed democracy is still least ugly form of government
SA is likely to be proud of the difference between its elections and that of the US, where Trump fuels political violence
28 May 2024 - 05:00
On Wednesday, about half of the adults in SA will vote to decide whether a party supported by a quarter of them will mismanage all of us for another five years. Funny old thing, democracy.
Of course, those of us who admire democracy’s ideals still believe that it’s the least bad form of government, but even we have to admit that it’s feeling the squeeze...
