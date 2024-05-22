STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: AI’s ‘Oh!’ moment — a giant leap for robot-kind
OpenAI’s GPT-4o model represents a watershed moment in our history
22 May 2024 - 05:00
Neil Armstrong proclaimed the 1969 moon landing “a giant leap for mankind”, marking an unprecedented leap forward in human accomplishment. Launched last week by OpenAI, GPT-4o (the “o” being for omni) also represents a watershed moment in our history.
GPT-4o is a giant step forward in artificial intelligence (AI) research & development because it prioritises interactions that are more natural and have personality. Similarly to Armstrong’s historic stride, GPT-4o ushers in uncharted territory, posing vital concerns and possibilities for the evolution of AI...
