MICHAEL AVERY: Student housing crisis can be overcome
Potential for growth in purpose-built accommodation sector is immense
20 May 2024 - 05:00
The SA student accommodation sector is in a state of crisis. Each year, as the academic calendar begins, we see scenes of students sleeping in libraries and hallways, unable to secure a place to live.
The shortage of student accommodation has reached a critical point, with a supply shortfall estimated at 500,000 beds. It’s a problem that demands urgent attention, and the private sector might just have the solution...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.