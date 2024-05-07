TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Is BNP Paribas exit a white flag or a calculated move?
French bank shuttering corporate and investment banking services a retreat from a battlefield where big five stand fast
07 May 2024 - 05:00
BNP Paribas’ exit from SA has been framed as a strategic realignment, focusing on core markets in Europe and Asia.
But let’s call it what it is: a retreat. A retreat from a battlefield where the big five banks stand unflinching, their roots entwined and deeply ingrained within the rich soil of Africa’s banking market...
