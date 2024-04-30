TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Reserve Bank embraces nuance with double-barrelled approach to inflation
New measures signal a shift towards a more dynamic and responsive economic policy framework
30 April 2024 - 05:00
What’s not to like about the Reserve Bank’s two new inflation measures, “superscore” and PCCI?
The superscore inflation measure, which strips away the volatile elements of food and fuel, offers a more distilled view of inflation, one that is responsive to the levers of monetary policy. It cuts through the cacophony of price shocks to reveal the underlying trends that count the most for policymakers, business executives and the public...
