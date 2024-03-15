BRIAN KANTOR: The impressive Shoprite story ... or is it really?
Its performance in real deflated rand or dollars is sobering in a depressed growth climate
Shoprite is an outstandingly successful SA business, as its results for the six months to December confirm. It has grown rand revenues and volumes by taking an increased share of the retail market. The return on the capital invested in the business remains impressively high. Post-Covid returns on capital invested have encouragingly picked up again.
If R100 were invested in Shoprite shares in 2015, with dividends reinvested, it would have grown to R231 by March 2024. Earnings per share have grown 55% since January 2015. The same R100 invested in the JSE all share index would have grown to R198 over the same period, though Shoprite bottom earnings per share seemed to have hit something of a recent plateau: load-shedding and the associated costs of keeping the lights on have raised costs...
