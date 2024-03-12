TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Canal+ bid for MultiChoice sets up regulatory showdown
Offer has potential to expose a clash between Icasa and TRP, which may have far-reaching consequences
The battle for MultiChoice has taken a dramatic turn. Canal+ has raised its offer for Africa’s largest pay-TV operator to R125 per share, valuing the firm at about R55bn. The new all-cash offer, which is 19% higher than the previous bid, will see both companies enter exclusive talks on the deal.
Canal+ has said the offer was fair and attractive for MultiChoice shareholders and customers, who would benefit from its global expertise and content. MultiChoice has not yet accepted the new offer but it has undertaken not to engage with other potential bidders. To be sure, MultiChoice may still reject it based on the opinion and recommendation of its independent expert...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.