HILARY JOFFE: Individual taxpayers bear brunt of ‘stealth tax’
08 March 2024 - 05:00
If ever there was a case to tighten SA’s inflation target it was the almost R60bn of extra income tax that finance minister Enoch Godongwana extracted from individual taxpayers in last month’s budget.
This is the amount he expects to raise over the next three years simply by not adjusting tax brackets for inflation. It’s the classic stealth tax: so-called fiscal drag, where people get inflation-related pay increases that jump them into higher tax brackets, enabling the government to collect more without raising tax rates...
