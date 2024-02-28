CHRIS GILMOUR: City Lodge exits pandemic as a far more sustainable business
Group revenue rises 18% for six months to end-December 2023
City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) released a solid set of interim results for the six months to end-December 2023. This was the first time since Covid-19 restrictions ended that like-for-like comparisons — that is without any Covid-related bases — could be made.
While growth in most metrics was lower than in recent updates, it was still respectable. CLHG has not only survived the pandemic but has metamorphosed into a far more sustainable business. Food and beverage is a much higher component than it has been previously and the group is now debt-free. Operating from 59 hotels with 7,534 rooms, CLHG owns the bulk (48) of the hotels, with 11 hotels being leased...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.