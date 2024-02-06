TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Canal+ and MultiChoice deal: a risky and opportunistic gamble
The R105 per share cash offer, announced last week, has already met resistance from the board, which rejected it as too low
06 February 2024 - 05:00
Canal+, the French entertainment group, is betting big on Africa. It has made a R46bn offer to buy out MultiChoice, the continent’s largest pay TV operator. But the deal is a risky and opportunistic gamble that could backfire.
The R105 per share cash offer, announced last week, has already met resistance from MultiChoice’s board, which rejected it as too low. MultiChoice’s shares have jumped more than 20% since the offer was made public, but it is still trading below the offer price, suggesting that the market is sceptical about the deal’s prospects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.