DAVID SHAPIRO: The promise and the promises of 1994 have been betrayed
The JSE reflects our fall from grace — and business is to blame as well as the ANC government
Near 30 years ago, in April 1994, I stood in line with my wife, Linda, and our domestic helper, Anna Makgopa, at Fairways Primary School, to cast our vote in what was termed “SA’s first democratic election”. The usually straight-faced and impassive Anna was beaming with pride. My mother-in-law, Esther Barsel, voting in Yeoville, was as joyous as a bride on her wedding day. For Esther, it was vindication after 50 years of political activism and struggle; a time during which she was harassed, jailed and banned from public life.
SA was the toast of the world. Everyone wanted a piece of the Rainbow Nation. Global leaders queued to shake hands with the newly inaugurated president Nelson Mandela, while international businesses, which had shunned the apartheid government, rushed to open factories and stores...
