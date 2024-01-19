BRIAN KANTOR and DAVID HOLLAND: The dollar-rand exchange rate is not a mystery
Those of other emerging markets and the dollar prices of SA industrial metals can influence the rand
A great deal of commercial, domestic and speculative energy is spent pondering the future of the rand. Yet past experience tells us the foreign exchange value of the rand will remain highly variable and unpredictable. The best prediction for tomorrow’s exchange rate is today’s rate, but with a high level of variance that increases with time.
As in the past, the rand is unlikely to be a one-way bet. It will experience periods of negative and positive turbulence. On average, persistent rand weakness is expected in the currency markets due to the higher inflation and sovereign risk of SA relative to the dollar and other hard currencies. ..
