LUNGILE MASHELE: A sound Integrated Resource Plan, but questions remain
The draft IRP needs to bring gas into the picture, as well as plans for renewables
The draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) gets quite a few things right, one of these being the two-horizons approach, which considers energy planning until 2030 and beyond. What this does is allow shorter-term planning to deal with the immediate scourge of load-shedding, and an outlook that focuses on long-term energy planning, security of supply, decarbonisation and sustainable cost pathways.
The review of the IRP is premised on a declining Eskom energy availability factor (EAF), declining electricity demand, the procurement of new generation capacity and the need for transmission expansion. There are also policy decisions that have necessitated an IRP review: the Energy Action Plan, Just Energy Transition Investment Plan and the removal of licensing conditions for embedded generation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.