KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Apple of our eye: what 2024 may hold for the world’s richest company
Apple ended 2023 with a market cap of $3.08-trillion and a record share price mid-December just shy of $198
I didn’t write a lot about Apple in 2023, despite its immense wealth and the hold it has on the consumer tech zeitgeist. That’s partly due to the fact that releasing “remarkable” new devices has become rather unremarkable for Apple by now. I can also blame Elon Musk’s shenanigans and Open AI drama for being vociferous headline hogs, sucking in much of the available attention.
Not even its latest financial results, published in November (for its fiscal fourth quarter ending September), got a look-in in my column. Apple’s quarterly revenue at that point was just shy of $90bn, a 1% shave year on year. On the other hand, quarterly earnings per diluted share rose 13%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.