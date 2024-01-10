JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: The right-thinking majority needed to save SA does not exist
Desperate politicians will buy broomsticks for witches if they will earn them votes
When Adlai Stevenson, a Democratic party candidate, was on the US presidential campaign trail in the 1950s, a supporter reportedly shouted at him that “every right-thinking person will be voting for you”. His response was telling: “Madam, that’s not enough. I need a majority.”
Stevenson’s response bears relevance now, especially for SA, a country that is about to be pestered by hordes of politicians seeking the voters’ hands in marriage. As is often the case during the political silly season, there’s nothing they won’t do, or say, to get noticed. They will hug and kiss witches if they must, offering to buy them new broomsticks in return for votes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.