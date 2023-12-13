PETER BRUCE: Daft ideas abound in the silly season
The National Health Insurance Bill is easily the maddest piece of lawmaking by the ANC to date
So far the 2023 silly season has been a rank disappointment. Something really stupid should surely have happened by now, but instead we have had a series of grim missteps by the government, which might have been funny were it not for the twin facts that they will all cost us a great deal of money, to little beneficial effect, and that the government is actually serious about them.
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has swept wholly untouched through parliament despite forensic lobbying and counsel from the private sector and, indeed, the government itself. All it needs to become law is the signature of President Cyril Ramaphosa. And then, bam, it’s there...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.