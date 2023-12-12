NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Climate costs sink EU economy
Europe’s big bet on cutting carbon backfires
Dateline: December 7 2035
Henri, walking down Paris’s Champs-Elysees, noticed a quieter ambience than usual, a stark contrast to the once-vibrant Parisian streets. Yet another “To Let” sign, hanging in a neighbourhood bistro window. This observation reflects a broader trend across Europe, where economies are grappling with an impending economic collapse. Countries such as France, Greece and Germany are facing recessions, increasing debts, and widespread unemployment. A key factor in this downturn is the EU’s heavy investment in climate change policies, which, while morally commendable, have not significantly mitigated climate effects, leading to economic difficulties for member states...
