KAITLIN BYRNE: Careful stock selection key as SA equities beckon
The local market offers value amid negativity that is largely already priced into shares
11 December 2023 - 05:00
SA investors may be reluctant to invest in local equities due to the prevailing discouraging headlines, but we see value in the local equity market and hold the view that the negativity is largely already priced into shares.
Further to this, many JSE-listed companies not only have global sources of revenue to diversify SA-specific risk, but are also trading at attractive valuations. ..
