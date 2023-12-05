TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Not only Spar board to blame for SAP fiasco
Management should have tested the project at a small operation where the losses would have been minimal
05 December 2023 - 05:00
Spar Group has been rocked by a scandal that has cost the company billions in sales and tarnished its image as a well-run business.
The scandal involves botched implementation of SAP software, a project that was supposed to improve the efficiency and performance of the group’s operations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.