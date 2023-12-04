GAVIN RICH: Presence of players such as Farrell will light up Champions Cup matches in SA
The injection of interest in the competition that the inclusion of the now former England captain and flyhalf should bring is needed locally
04 December 2023 - 05:00
Owen Farrell is done with international rugby for now, but hopefully we will see him come to SA with his Saracens team for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with the Bulls because this country needs the injection of interest in the competition that should bring.
Hopefully, if the now former England captain and flyhalf gets to play at Loftus the crowd won’t boo him, though that wouldn’t bother the 32-year-old. It is the way his own turned on him at the recent World Cup in France, with England fans booing him when the teams were introduced to the crowd, that was apparently the tipping point...
