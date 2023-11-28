TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Nedbank’s new CEO faces a test of leadership
Jason Quinn will have to win hearts and minds while avoiding the pitfalls of being an outsider
Nedbank has picked an outsider to lead its next chapter. Jason Quinn, the CFO of Absa, will take over from Mike Brown as group CEO in June 2024. He faces a daunting challenge at Nedbank, where he will have to win the trust and support of his executive team, some of whom were also vying for the top job.
Quinn, 49, has a lot going for him. He has a strong financial and analytical background, having qualified as a chartered accountant and worked at Ernst & Young before joining Absa in 2008. He played a key role in Absa’s separation from Barclays, which involved a complex and challenging process of rebranding, restructuring and repositioning the bank. He was also the interim CEO of Absa from April 2021 to March 2022...
