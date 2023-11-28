Opinion / Columnists

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Last nail in Black Friday’s coffin

Generation Alpha shifts the needle as the corporate joyride comes to an end

28 November 2023 - 05:00
by FUTUREWORLD

Dateline: 29 November 2031

Yesterday’s madly anticipated Black Friday sale can best be described by the sound of air escaping from a punctured party balloon. With the retailers’ hyped anticipation, 24/7 ads, and an economy showing signs of recovery, many analysts were banking on bumper sales to stave off the slide in retail stock prices...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.