NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Last nail in Black Friday’s coffin
Generation Alpha shifts the needle as the corporate joyride comes to an end
28 November 2023 - 05:00
Dateline: 29 November 2031
Yesterday’s madly anticipated Black Friday sale can best be described by the sound of air escaping from a punctured party balloon. With the retailers’ hyped anticipation, 24/7 ads, and an economy showing signs of recovery, many analysts were banking on bumper sales to stave off the slide in retail stock prices...
