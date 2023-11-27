GAVIN RICH: Shades of Super Rugby as SA teams endure four-match tours
27 November 2023 - 05:00
There are many good reasons to contend SA Rugby made the right choice by switching to the United Rugby Championship (URC) from Super Rugby. But there are still big teething issues and Bulls coach Jake White was right when he said local teams are disadvantaged.
As White says, four-match tours, which is what all the local franchises had to deal with towards the start of their current campaigns, is one of the things SA Rugby left Super Rugby to avoid...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.