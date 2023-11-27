ALEXANDER PARKER: JET is the last flight out of here, and we’re running out of time
Eskom’s people know it must change and they believe it has the capacity to become a modern utility
I recently asked a former senior executive at Eskom how long the window would remain open for the utility to change. The real question, which I didn’t ask, probably because I feared the answer, was: is it too late? Their pause was long enough to tell its own tale. The reply — diplomatic — was that “Eskom should already have changed”.
They have been away from Eskom long enough to have missed a shift within the utility. It is a strangely insular place, under siege from all sides and the victim of a million derisory memes. This, the fact that it is onerous and complicated to procure outside advice, and that government feels a need to insert overpaid buffoons between it and us, means Eskom’s problems — and its pockets of excellence — hide behind the barricades at Megawatt Park...
