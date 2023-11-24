CHRIS THURMAN: The pieces missing from the coloniser’s voyeuristic gaze
Sue Williamson’s Turning the Pages exhibition invites visitors to dwell on the relationship between text and image
Situated on a picture-perfect corner of Stellenbosch, in a lovingly renovated historical building, Oude Leeskamer is a treat for those who love books and art. With a gallery downstairs and a reading room upstairs, the space invites visitors to dwell on the relationship between text and image — an ideal setting for Sue Williamson’s exhibition, Turning the Pages.
The works displayed cover a 20-year period stretching back to 1992. Though most are new or recent, placing these in conversation with older material gratifyingly demonstrates the complexity of Williamson’s decades-long preoccupation with visual and textual archives. More specifically, she asks us to think about (and to feel) what is missing from the historical record: who and what has been forgotten, deleted, misplaced or replaced? What forms of restitution and reimagining can the artist undertake?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.