MIKE DOLAN: Currency market volatility crushed as dollar subsides
On the face of it, the subsidence of volatility marks the end of King Dollar’s latest turbulent rule
23 November 2023 - 05:00
If you were looking for a klaxon to mark the end of the interest rate cycle, a crushing of currency market volatility rings loudly.
Deutsche Bank’s CVIX — the currency market’s version of Wall St’s “fear index” of stock volatility and a weighted average of implied “vol” in nine major pairings — has imploded...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.