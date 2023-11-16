MARK BARNES: Wannabe wealth is often focused on flash, not on hard work
It’s the earning of money that matters; the patience, the effort and the reward
16 November 2023 - 05:00
It may be tempting to think you can buy wealth, but you can’t — the inherent contradiction is obvious. People only see the asset side of your life, so who cares if you had to borrow (or steal?) to buy the image?
There was an article in last weekend’s newspapers that featured a bottle of seriously expensive whiskey. “Only a poor person would spend R600,000 on a bottle of whiskey”, I tweeted. Who would spend that much money on a drink if they’d had to earn it?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.