CHRIS GILMOUR: Stock overhang and debt among the reasons for TFG earnings slump
The interest bill jumped 65%, while load-shedding during the first half required significant price markdowns
It’s not so long ago that Foschini (as TFG was then known) prided itself on giving away as little information as possible. That is certainly not the case nowadays; if anything, analysts and journalists are inundated with information, financial and otherwise, in TFG presentations. The trick when analysing this company is to bring everything back to basics, absorb the main points and not be deflected. Easier said than done.
TFG has done most things right in the past few years. It has invested through the cycle, picking up distressed, though quality, assets at good prices. It has established what is unquestionably the best quick response manufacturing capability in SA and its investments in Australia and the UK have proven to be excellent rand hedges. Formerly a leader in credit extension, most of TFG’s sales are now in cash rather than on credit. So what has caused the latest slump in earnings?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.